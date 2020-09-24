A popular BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra DJ and presenter is to leave the national stations after 15 years on the air.

MistaJam has announced that he is leaving the networks after 15 years at the BBC.

When did MistaJam first join Radio1Xtra?

MistaJam first joined Radio 1Xtra in 2005 to present an overnight Thursday night show.

In a statement about his departure, the BBC said he has been behind some incredible moments on 1Xtra having presented Radio 1Xtra’s evening show from 7-10pm, and most recently the host of the Drivetime Show between 4-7pm.

He has also been a key part of Radio 1’s schedule throughout the years covering Annie Mac’s weekday new music show in 2017 and presenting Radio 1’s Dance Anthems (Saturday 4-7pm) for the past three years.

MistaJam. Picture credit: BBC

What has MistaJam said about his departure?

MistaJam says: “After 15 amazing years at the BBC, I feel the time has come for me to move on to the next challenge.

"From joining in 2005 to host an overnight HipHop show on 1Xtra to turning Radio 1’s Dance Anthems into the most listened to show on BBC Sounds for under 35’s, it’s been an amazing journey filled with moments I’ll never forget.

"A couple of Radio Academy Gold awards, giving some of the biggest artists in the world their first ever national radio play, THAT 60 Minutes Live and being able to soundtrack lockdown with uplifting Dance music have been some of the most special memories I’ll cherish and am so grateful to have been a part of.

“I want to thank the entire team both past and present at 1Xtra & Radio 1 for allowing this Black kid from Nottingham a chance to be a broadcaster but most of all, I’d like to thank every single person who’s ever given me their ears. Here’s to the future.”

When will MistaJam have his last shows on the BBC?

MistaJam will have his last 1Xtra show on Thursday, September 24, and last Radio 1 show on Saturday, September 26.

Who will be the new hosts of BBC Radio1Xtra's Drivetime show and the BBC Radio 1 Dance Anthems show?

Reece Parkinson will become the new host of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Drivetime Show (Monday-Thursday, 4-7pm), while Charlie Hedges will take over BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems (Saturdays from 4-7pm).

Reece first joined 1Xtra as an intern in 2016 and has quickly risen through the ranks at the station, covering the 1Xtra Weekend Breakfast Show and currently presenting 1Xtra Talks (Sundays, 9-10pm).

Reece Parkinson said: “What an incredible honour to be the new host of the 1Xtra Drivetime Show. I really can’t explain how excited & grateful I am to take this show forward. I use to work as an intern when Charlie Sloth was host, it’s really come full circle for me. I cannot wait to bring my energy, passion & love to drive with the music I truly love. Mostly importantly thank you to the 1Xtra listeners who have been nothing but kind whenever I have covered a show on the network, your texts/tweets mean the world. Salute to my big brother MistaJam whom I wish all the luck on his exciting next adventure.”

Charlie joined Radio 1 in 2019 after building her music career DJing at international events and festivals such as Ministry Of Sound, Global Gathering, V Festival and Space Ibiza.

As well as taking on the Dance Anthems slot, she will continue to present the Radio 1’s late night entertainment show (Monday-Thursday, 9-11pm) with co-hosts Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom.

Charlie Hedges said: “I am absolutely buzzing to be taking on Radio 1’s Dance Anthems! It’s such a huge show that has been hosted by MistaJam, someone I have always looked up to, so it’s an honour to be able to get behind the mic every Saturday bringing the biggest dance tunes to your ears each week. I’m excited to go on this new journey with you all and let’s face it… day raves are so 2020 ;).”

Reece Parkinson begins on 1Xtra’s Drivetime Show on Monday, September 28, and Charlie Hedges starts on Radio 1’s Dance Anthems on Saturday, October 3.

What have bosses at the BBC said?

Faron McKenzie, head of 1Xtra, said: “I am so excited about signing Reece to the Drive Show, he brings a youthful positive passion and energy to 1Xtra coupled with his love of music and culture, he’s an amazing broadcaster with so much unlocked potential. As I continue to forge a path to evolve 1Xtra into the preeminent destination for young black music and culture this is an important step.

“Salute to MistaJam for all his love and dedication over the years for 1Xtra - I wish him all the best with his next chapter.”

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, added: "Radio 1’s Dance Anthems is one of our most loved shows, via both live listening and on-demand in BBC Sounds, and we know our listeners are going to love hearing Charlie make it her own.

"Charlie is naturally brilliant at understanding what the audience wants; her energy and enthusiasm, coupled with her dance expertise, make her a brilliant fit for the show.

"I’d also like to extend my thanks to MistaJam, who has been a hugely valued part of the Radio 1 family for many years, and we wish him all the very best for the future.”