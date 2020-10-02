A Tenby man was assaulted and burgled after a teenage stranger appeared at his door.

Robert James Christopher, of Dewing Avenue, Manorbier, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, September 22.

Christopher, 19, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and burglary with intent to do damage.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said the victim was woken by someone knocking on his door on May 1.

“There was a young lad unknown to him standing there.”

Christopher swore at the man and asked him what he had said to his sister, before pushing his way inside the flat and punching the victim with both fists.

He stated: “Next time I will kill you.”

Christopher later returned and caused damage in the flat, but the victim was not home.

Miss Vaughan added: “It seems Mr Christopher has made it his business to find out where this man was and went to his property on two occasions.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “He wishes to apologise to the victim for what happened. He accepts that on this particular day he had had a drink.

“It built up in his head that his pregnant sister had been propositioned in an unpleasant way by the victim. He knows now this was not the case.

“He lost control. He regrets what happened.”

Mr Kelleher added that Christopher was previously of clean character, and had stopped drinking since the incident.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and released Christopher on unconditional bail to appear at Swansea Crown Court on October 23.