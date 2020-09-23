HARDSHIP charity Patch has been targeted by online abuse after appealing for practical support for the Penally Camp asylum seekers.

Patch has been asked by Pembrokeshire County Council to collect extra clothing for the refugees, but a minority of commenters have posted distressing messages in several groups on Facebook in response to an appeal for clothes by Patch.

Manager Tracy Olin thanked those who had sent her messages of support saying: “We have been asked to collect men’s clothing. We have already got enough for everyone so this would be extra for the refugees.”

The response had been ‘phenomenal’ she said and that now the team had to find somewhere to store everything until it was needed.

Some of the abusive posts even used pictures of Tracy’s daughter and all have been forwarded to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Tracy continued: “We were embarrassed to repeat some of the wording used and I am really proud of my daughter. Police have asked us to collect anything that includes us or threats against refugees. It is just ridiculous. They are malicious lies and it is just unnecessary.

“It says in Patch’s constitution that we will help people in the county who are in financial crisis, if we didn’t do that we’d be going against our constitution.

“My greatest delight would be to one day to help those people who have called us out - and of course we would help them.”

She added that she wanted to say a ‘gigantic’ thank you to everyone who had sent messages of support in the last few days, describing it as ‘amazing’.

Patch is continuing to support people in all kinds of ways and welcomes any donations.