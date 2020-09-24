Western Power Distribution (WPD) is providing a boost to the Volunteer of the Year category in the Western Telegraph’s Health and Care Awards.

The award acknowledges volunteers who have shown an outstanding commitment to helping people, inside or outside the NHS, working formally or informally. These exceptional people go above and beyond the call of duty to make a difference to people’s lives.

A Western Power Distribution spokesman said: “We are pleased to sponsor the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards for the second year running, and once again we are supporting the Volunteer of the Year category.

"We believe that companies like ours should play a full and active role in the communities they serve. Awards initiatives are an appropriate way of recognising, encouraging and rewarding people for their hard work and for the way they inspire others."

This year WPD has awarded £500,000 in grants from its In This Together-Community Fund to help communities affected by Coronavirus.

The fund was launched to support community groups and organisations delivering urgent care and support to thousands of families across WPD's regions during these challenging times.

The spokesman added: "Many of charities and not-for-profit organisations we support each year would simply not function if it were not for the hard work of their volunteers – individuals who are committed to contributing their time and energy to improve the social and economic wellbeing of their regions.

"As a key supporter of the Health and Care Awards, WPD is looking forward to hearing all about the finalists, finding out more about their achievements and helping to honour these exceptional people.

“So good luck to all the finalists: you’re all winners!”

Western Power Distribution is responsible for distributing electricity across south Wales, the South West and the Midlands, and has more than 6,500 employees committed to ensuring its 7.9 million customers receive the highest standards of service.

The distribution business doesn’t sell electricity, but invests around £1billion each year to ensure a power network of poles and pylons, cables, wires and substations delivers electricity to homes and businesses around the clock.

To nominate a local healthcare hero visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards