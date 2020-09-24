Fishguard and Goodwick Lions Club has honoured local lockdown heroes by distributing 38 Lions Certificate of Appreciation awards in north Pembrokeshire.

The certificates were produced by the British arm of Lions Clubs International to recognise individuals and organisations who have helped others in local communities during the 2020 pandemic.

These include key workers, local shops, volunteers, teachers, care home staff, NHS personnel, the emergency services and others who have helped in lots of different ways.

“We sought nominations from our own Lion members and local dignities,” said local Lions president, Jeff Davies.

“We received many stories of locals coming together and helping others within the north Pembrokeshire community.

“Fishguard and Goodwick Lions Club took the opportunity to recognise these locals by presenting them with Lions International certificates of appreciation.”

There are two types of appreciation certificates; one which is awarded to workers or businesses in recognition of how they have worked and supported the community at a time of crisis.

The second one goes to volunteers or organisations who have done something special in the community at a time of crisis.

Among the north Pembrokeshire people, organisations and businesses honoured were:

The volunteers from Fishguard and Goodwick food support for collecting surplus food, making up and delivering food parcels to vulnerable people in the community, as well as picking up prescriptions for people.

Mutual Aid Fishguard and the Goodwick Mutual Aid group. Both were newly formed to respond to the Covid-19 emergency. These totally volunteer run groups have helped by shopping and fetching prescriptions for those who were unable to do so due to shielding.

St Davids and Solva Food Pod, set up to provide food support during the Covid-19 crisis operating from St Davids and extending out to a ten mile radius.

Crymych Community Project which manufactured and distributed face visors to individuals and organisations free of charge.

Bethan Williams from Eglwyswrw who coordinated a PPE fundraiser and distribution service called Tarian Cymru - raising £84,000.

Lynda Barnes from Hermon who coordinated the Covid-19 community efforts in the village, setting up a book shelter to exchange books, games, flower seeds and much more.

Gwyndaf Lewis of Efailwen who lost his mother to Covid-19 at the beginning of April. Gwyndaf raised over £30k in memory of his mother by running 50km in a day.

Ffrindiau Ysgol Wdig Foodbank and Fishguard foodbank centre, were also recognised as were volunteers at Canolfan Clydau Food Resilience and Canolfan Brynberian Food Resilience team.

Among the businesses honoured were Total Produce, Goodwick Post Office, Morrisons Haverfordwest, A&R Automotives, Seafront Garage, Fishguard Post Office, Brian Llewelyn a’i Ferched, The Garage Dinas Cross. Kiel House Dinas Cross, T G Davies Butchers, Newport, Spar Newport, Angel House Newport, Tesco Express and Calon Wen.

“As Lions we do a lot in the community,” said Mr Davies. “But the majority of our members were shielding in lockdown. We couldn’t do anything really other than give financial help to organisations and award the certificates.

“The certificates have been really appreciated.”