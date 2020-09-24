A FAMILY-RUN Pembrokeshire hotel is on the market for the first time in 36 years with an asking price of £2,500,000.

The Atlantic Hotel, on Tenby's Esplanade overlooking the South Beach, is being described as a 'landmark luxury hotel' by selling agents Christie & Co, who are expecting 'considerable interest'.

The three-star hotel has 42 en-suite bedrooms, with the unique Ocean Room suite - set into the cliffside in front of the main hotel - offering a private terrace with jacuzzi and a super king size bed.

The Atlantic also has award-winning clifftop gardens, a health spa featuring a salt water swimming pool, spa bath and steam room, a ground floor bar, breakfast room, popular restaurant and private car park.

One of the features of the Grade II Listed building - constructed in around 1875 - is the stone carving of a horse's head over its main door.

This dates back over a century, when the property was owned by wealthy racehorse trainer, Warren de la Rue.

The horse head carving is in tribute to his top racehorse, Trayles, who de la Rue also named his home after.

The hotel has been owned and run by the James family for the past 36 years, who have decided to sell in order to retire from the sector.

Nicky Rees, daughter of the current owners, and general manager of the hotel, said: “As a family, over the past 36 years, we have continuously improved the htel and its facilities, whilst retaining the character of this beautiful building and its unique gardens.

"However, the time has come for my father to retire and for my brother and myself to explore new opportunities.”

Christie & Co are telling prospective buyers: "The sale of the Atlantic Hotel presents a unique and rare opportunity to acquire an established and successful three-star hotel in a premium location.

"The hotel’s recent accolades include the Wales in Bloom Gold Award 2019 for the beautiful cliff top gardens and the business currently enjoys a 4.5 rating on TripAdvisor.

"The hotel is rated as three Silver Stars by the AA and Three Star with Visit Wales. It is also rated exceptional by booking.com. The current owners have built a strong reputation for the business and a loyal client base – the perfect foundations for a new operator to drive the business forward."

Stephen Champion, director at Christie & Co, is handling the sale and said: “The Atlantic Hotel is a well-known landmark along the Tenby coastline.

With its panoramic sea views, exceptional facilities, Tracy Island-style Ocean Suite and significant opportunity for business growth. we expect considerable interest.”

The Atlantic Hotel is on the market with a guide price of £2,500,000 for the freehold.