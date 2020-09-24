A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of public order offences following disturbances during the protest at Penally on Monday night has been released on police bail with the condition that he does not enter Pembrokeshire.
The man, who is not from the Dyfed-Powys police area, was arrested late on Tuesday afternoon.
Protestors have been gathering every night outside Penally Training Camp, where 234 asylum seekers - mainly from Iran and Iraq - are due to be accommodated.
Today, Thursday September 24, Superintendent Anthony Evans, divisional commander for Pembrokeshire, said:
A peaceful protest was held last night with around 20 people in attendance and minimal disruption.
“We will maintain a presence in Penally to facilitate peaceful protests and continue to engage with the community.
“We are in conversation with our partners across Pembrokeshire and are grateful to those in Penally and the surrounding community who are engaging with our officers on the ground and sharing concerns and information with us.”
