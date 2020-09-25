Local healthcare heroes have been praised as nominations open for this year’s Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards.
This challenging and difficult year shone a light on the important work of our health and care professionals, as they continue to deal with an unprecedented public health situation.
Maria Battle, Hywel Dda University Health Board chairman praised the work of the teams who have worked tirelessly across the west Wales area.
She said: “This year has been unprecedented for our health and social care staff and everyone has bravely risen to the challenge of Covid-19 with selfless care, kindness and dedication.
“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our staff carry out every day for our patients and their communities, particularly in these times.
“The work that our teams do makes such a difference to the health and wellbeing of their patients and each and every one of them is deserving of an award.
"I would encourage anyone who would like to say thank you to our local NHS to nominate a team or individual to be recognised in these awards.
“A thank you makes such a difference.”
To nominate a healthcare hero visit www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards