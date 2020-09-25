A building was completely destroyed in a fire in Cardigan yesterday (Thursday) evening.

The industrial building on Station Road, believed to be a boat builders, was burnt out by the fire. A neighbouring building also suffered from fire damage.

Police and the Mid and West Waled Fire Service are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

Firefighters from Cardigan, Crymych and Newcastle Emlyn were called to the blaze at 8.37pm yesterday. Police and Western Power were also in attendance.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using two main jets, an environmental pack and small gear were also used.

The Fire service left the incident at 10:35pm.

There were no casualties reported as a result of the incident.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority said the building, measuring around five metres by 10 meters, was destroyed by the fire. He added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Western Power Distribution added that it had been called to the incident at Ynys Marine Boat Builders by the fire service at 8.50pm as there were concerns about the proximity of an overhead cable to the fire.

An officer attended the incident fir a safety check and confirmed that the cable was not a power cable but a BT Openreach cable.

We will bring you more on this story as it unfolds.