A PEMBROKESHIRE holiday destination's team has made 23,262 beds, scrubbed 11,631 bathrooms and cleaned over 3,877 lodges since the end of July.
And Bluestone National Park Resort took the opportunity in the recent Housekeeping Appreciation Week to say a huge thank you to its 300-strong housekeeping team, described as 'the very backbone of the business'.
The summer has been a particularly busy one for the Bluestone housekeepers, who have had to manage stringent new Covid-19 procedures alongside their usual workload.
Bluestone chief executive, William McNamara, said that the team "do such an amazing job, and the business simply wouldn’t be able to operate without them."
He added:
I know that the last couple of months have been particularly challenging and the team have continued to go above and beyond. On behalf of all the whole Bluestone team – and of course, our guests – I would like to say a massive thank you to the whole housekeeping team.”
Sian Straczek, head of accommodation services at the resort, said: "I echo William’s comment that the team have done such an amazing job.
"The last few weeks have been challenging, with higher guest expectations, new procedures and processes and, of course, the uncertainty we have with Covid 19.
The team have made me so proud, embracing every challenge put in front of them. It is a real privilege to work with such a dedicated and hard-working team."
Bluestone plans to continue its thanks to the team throughout the month with surprise gifts and celebrations.