CCTV has been installed in Haverfordwest’s multi-storey car park to combat anti-social behaviour.
Pembrokeshire County Council has made the move following incidents of vandalism and complaints about boy racers.
One member of the public recently described the actions of some young male drivers as “incredibly dangerous.”
He added: “These boy-racers zip along the top of the multi-story car park, going as fast as they can.”
Phil Baker, the county council’s cabinet member for infrastructure, said that CCTV covered the whole of the car park and would greatly assist in the identification of perpetrators of anti-social behaviour.
Cllr Baker explained: “We anticipate that this investment will not only help in reducing incidents of vandalism and anti-social behaviour but also act as a reassurance to the vast majority of the facility’s users who are peaceful, law-abiding citizens.”