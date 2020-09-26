PENRHYN Church In Wales VC School has been fundraising to support Cancer Research UK through the Race for Life Campaign.
All classes - from the youngest part timers to the Year 6 pupils in Class Four at the Hundleton-based school - have been taking part in physical challenges to raise money.
Pupils have been walking and running around the school and, thanks to donations from family and friends, have so far collected over £600 for the charity.
And to set an example to his pupils, headteacher Clive Condon has been running five kilometres every lunchtime during the past week.
Said Mr Condon: “Being active is beneficial for a healthy life and encouraging the children to see physical activity as a normal part of their life is very important.
“Charity fund-raising is an important part of what we do as a school. It helps the children to develop their community spirit and citizenship as well as their empathy.
“The physical nature of this particular sponsored event is also important as it encourages the children to be more active and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.”
Donations may be given via the school’s Just Giving page for Race for Life at:
fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/penrhyn-ciw-vc-school-race-for-life-walk-run-fun