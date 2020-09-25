DYFED-POWYS Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn has written a second letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, calling on the Home Office to halt further movements of asylum seekers to Penally.

This follows a visit he made to the site on Tuesday, where he met local community representatives.

Mr Llywelyn had already queried the 'prison camp' appearance of the site and has accused the Home Office of 'disrespecting the community'.

In this latest letter to the Home Secretary, he has raised further concerns about the suitability of the site to house asylum seekers.

Mr Llywelyn said; “Following numerous meetings and briefings, including a visit to the Penally site, I am now even more concerned about the decisions which have been made by the Home Office.

Specifically, I am concerned about the suitability of the dilapidated site, the lack of local infrastructure for the intended residents, the potential for this to become a focal point for far-right attention and finally, the lack of strategy which for me, has echoes of the Windrush scandal.”

Over the last 10 days, Mr Llywelyn has attended several multi-agency meetings involving police, unitary authority, health and Welsh Government colleagues, requesting greater planning to take place and for the original arrangements in relation to the pace of occupancy to be slowed.

He continued: “In my letter to the Home Secretary at the beginning of the week, I asked for support of my position of wanting detailed planning, community engagement and transparency of decision making.

Following a visit to the site in Penally - where I observed accommodation which is in a poor state of repair and is not adequate for housing 230 young men through the winter - I now ask that the Home Secretary halt any further movements to the Penally site until such time that progress can be made to fully consider unintended consequences, community impact assessments and that all key stakeholders can be engaged to consider all available options to support these vulnerable individuals“.

The area's Senedd member, Angela Burns raised the issue with First Minister Mark Drakeford in Welsh Parliament questions earlier this week, when she condemned the 'shocking scenes' at Monday evening's protest outside the camp.

She said: “I have already written to the Home Secretary to seek assurances and clarity on a number of concerns that both I and local people have about the location of the camp and whether the local community has the resources provide services for residents housed in the Penally camp."

Senedd candidate Alistair Cameron commented: "Asylum seekers have fled war, violence and persecution. A military camp is not the right location for vulnerable people. I therefore hope that any stay in Penally Camp is temporary, because this accommodation is not suitable for long term use.

"It's time for the UK and Welsh governments to work together to find suitable long-term accommodation for people who are trying to settle down and start a new life as anyone who found themselves in their situation would.

“I condemn those who have been coming to the area to deliberately stir up hatred and am pleased that the police will be prosecuting anyone who commits a criminal act. This is particularly dangerous as coronavirus is spreading again.

“I am also very concerned that the Home Office have said they will not be providing any financial assistance. This will affect Hywel Dda Health Board and Pembrokeshire County Council very badly.”