DRAGON LNG is still working to find the ‘safest method’ to complete the demolition of its Cogen stack, which failed last Sunday.
The initial attempt left the stack standing and work has been ongoing since to work out what will happen next.
The structural stability of the stack has been described as ‘stable’.
A spokesperson for Dragon LNG said: “Work is ongoing to identify the safest method to complete the stack demolition.
“The exclusion zone that was in place within Waterston remains.”
Letters have also been posted to the local community keeping them updated on the situation.