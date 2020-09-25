A YOUNG person from Milford Haven has been successful in obtaining full time employment with Pembrokeshire County Council thanks to the quick response of a Youth Worker from the CAM NESA project.

The EU-backed initiative which helps young people who are not in education, employment or training into work is taking on the current the Covid-19 employment situation by acting quickly on potential jobs while also keeping children and staff safe.

Kieran Page from Milford Haven had been actively seeking employment for eight months but due to the current climate he had been unsuccessful in obtaining a full-time job.

Due to the time of being unemployed Kieran started to struggle with his anxiety and confidence.

Kieran was referred to the project from his local job centre. A person-centred plan was established, and actions identified.

It was apparent that Kieran needed help and support in finding suitable employment within these unprecedented times.

Several cleaning positions had come available for schools within Pembrokeshire where Kieran was very keen to apply.

Kieran worked with the youth worker to ensure everything was completed from the application form to the online learning; cleaning safely – Covid-19.

Within days, Kieran was offered a position as a Covid-19 school cleaner in St Francis School, Milford Haven throughout the month of July for the ‘check in and prepare’ phrase of pupils heading back to school.

Kieran sustained the employment until the start of the summer holidays. As schools prepared to re-open in September, St Francis School specially requested that Kieran came back to that school as a full time cleaner.

Acting Headteacher Sarah Mansfield said: “Kieran is getting on really well, he is keen to do a good job and has clarified expectations when unsure.

“He responds well under pressure, follows directions and listens to guidance. Due to the nature of the current climate we are in, Kieran is adapting well to any changes”.

Kieran said: “The job is going really well. It’s really helped with my anxiety and I feel more confident, I’d like to thank CAM NESA and all the staff at St Francis for giving me this opportunity”.

CAM NESA youth worker Tristy McDermott added; “Kieran showed clear commitment to finding employment and when these jobs were presented to him, he was more than keen to apply. These jobs are highly valued so I’m sure everyone is happy to thank you Kieran, for making sure all the children and staff at St Francis are safe”.

Cam Nesa is a £5.7million project supported by the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government which works with 16 to 24 years-old in West Wales by providing them with a range of tailored personal support and work-related opportunities.

The project is led by Pembrokeshire County Council and delivered in partnership with fellow local authorities.

For more details on Cam Nesa, please phone Tristy or Jo on: 07919 564625/ 07827 553878.