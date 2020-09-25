AN NFL fan club has raised just over £1500 from an online auction which will go to Get The Boys A Lift in Haverfordwest.

The Tailgate Club is a Facebook group for fans of American Football and anyone in the group can chat about their teams and trade or sell their memorabilia.

The group has 1200 members and recently hosted the auction with several local businesses also supporting it.

Amongst the items up for auction were two signed shirts from international rugby referee Nigel Owens.

The total amount raised from the auction was £1529.

One of the group’s members, Dylan James said: “I chose Get The Boys A Lift because it was my decision to select a charity for this month’s charity drive and mental health organisations are very close to my heart.

“I had struggled myself with my mental health and since getting better I had noticed Get The Boys A Lift and the amazing work they had been doing in the community.

"I felt strongly that I would try my best to raise money in some means for them in the future and here we are with a large cheque to hand to the amazing charity.”

A spokesperson for Get The Boys A Lift said: "All of us here at GTBAL are overwhelmed by such a generous donation from everyone involved at tailgate. Since launching our online drop in service, we've seen the amount of people come forward wanting to access support treble.

"After such an uncertain time, donations like this are what is allowing us to manage this rise in people using our service, as well as keeping it free and independent to those in need."