PUBS, bars and restaurants in Pembrokeshire must now call time at 10pm in a bid to fight a second wave of coronavirus.

The move is part of further Welsh Government restrictions introduced yesterday (Thursday) to prevent the spread of coronavirus across Wales.

The main points of the legislation are:

· All licensed premises must stop serving alcohol at 10pm.

· Pubs, bars and restaurants must close to the public at 10.20pm and not re-open until 6am.

· All businesses with a licence to serve alcohol must now serve customers sitting at a table. Customers must order, consume and pay for food and drink at that table.

· Supermarkets, off-licences and convenience stores must stop selling alcohol in-store from 10pm but can remain open beyond 10.20pm.

Further information relating to the new restrictions and hospitality and retail businesses is available at: https://gov.wales/hospitality-and-retail-businesses-frequently-asked-questions

The rules on the wearing of face coverings in hospitality premises has also changed.

Customers entering and leaving restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes and walking around the premises are now required to wear a face covering.

Customers are permitted to remove face coverings when seated at a table to eat and drink.

Staff working at restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes must now also wear a face covering.

Face coverings are mandatory for everyone aged 11 and over in all indoor public spaces, unless they have a reasonable excuse not to wear one.

A series of FAQs on coronavirus restrictions in Wales is available at https://gov.wales/coronavirus-regulations-guidance

Members of the public are also encouraged to download and use the NHS Covid-19 app.

The app was launched yesterday and is available for both Android and Apple IOS operating systems. See more information on the app at: https://gov.wales/nhs-covid-19-app-launches-across-wales-and-england

For the latest advice relating to coronavirus, see: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.