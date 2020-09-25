A 'wall of solidarity' in support of Penally Camp's asylum seekers is set to be created tomorrow (Saturday) morning, ahead of a further protest by objectors.
Stand Up to Racism West Wales are calling for trade unions, the labour movement and anti-racists in Wales to bring their banners and placards to the camp on Saturday morning at 11am "and join us in forming a colourful and vibrant wall of banners and solidarity with the refugees, representing the welcoming, positive and humane values of the labour movement in Wales."
The gathering is being organised an hour before a further protest scheduled by objectors, who are against to the camp being used by the Home Office to house 234 male asylum seekers. This is due to be held at noon.
The Penally Against Illegal Migrants group said: "we aim to make this a big one and the main one" and that the intention was for it to be peaceful.
