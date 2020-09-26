FISHGUARD and Goodwick Community Fridge is giving out free food at the town's Farmers' Market today (Saturday).
The fridge is part of an established network of successful community fridges around the UK and the was the first of its kind in Wales.
It is a way of redistributing surplus food on the basis that anyone can donate and anyone can take food away.
Volunteers from the fridge project and Transition Bro Gwaun have been at the Farmers' Market in Fishguard Town Hall since it reopened on August.
They are there every Saturday and food is free to anyone who wants it.
"We used to operate out of the shed in front of the Gateway building in Fishguard but the Covid restrictions meant we were unable to operate," said the fridge's Lesley Matthews.
"We hope to return to the shed as soon as it is safe to do so."
If you'd like to donate and surplus food, or to take some home, please do so at the Farmer's Market on Saturday.