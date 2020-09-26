THIS October, Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre will be embarking on an exciting new project with artist in residence, Allison Rudd-Mumford.
Allison was originally scheduled to lead guided walks around the coast path, collecting plant specimens, seaweed and shells to work with back in the studio. However, as a result of the current coronavirus situation, these have now been cancelled.
Despite only being able to devote time to her art later in life, Allison achieved a BA(Hons) from Carmarthen School of Art in 2009, and has since involved herself in artistic groups across west Wales
Allison's preferred medium is painting, mainly acrylics, often incorporating printing or collage into her images. Her work is held in collections in the UK, France and Austria, and as far afield as New Zealand.
Claire Bates, visitor and services manager at Oriel y Parc said: "It's a pleasure to welcome Allison as our artist in residence for the month of October.
"The dramatic coastline of the St Davids Peninsula has inspired many throughout history, and we look forward to seeing the results of this vibrant partnership between artist and landscape.
"A selection of Allison's work, available for purchase, will be on display in the Tower Gallery throughout this period."
For more information about this and other exhibitions visit www.orielyparc.com.
A full programme of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park events can be found at www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.
Caption: Allison Rudd-Mumford will be Oriel y Parc's Artist in Residence for the month of October.