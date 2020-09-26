Fast-food chains McDonald's and Burger King have confirmed whether their drive-thru's will remain open beyond 10pm coronavirus curfew.

The announcement follows the introduction of new coronavirus restrictions across the country, which require venues such as pubs, bars and restaurants to close at 10pm from Thursday, September 24.

While McDonald's and Burger King will stop diners from eating in their branches after 10pm, they have updated customers on whether they will be able to use the drive-thru after this time.

Will McDonald's and Burger King drive-thru's stay open beyond 10pm across the UK?

Those looking to grab a late-night bite will be pleased to know that McDonald's and Burger King will keep their drive-thru branches open after 10pm.

A spokesperson for Burger King said: "All Burger King UK locations currently close their dine in doors at 10pm and so already adhere to the new government curfew put in place. Selected restaurants operating Drive Thru and delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just East will continue to operate these services after 10pm, in line with guidance issued by the government."

A McDonald's spokesperson told us: "Between 5am and 10pm, customers can still visit us for takeaway, dine-in, Drive-thru and order McDelivery through Uber Eats and Just Eat at participating locations.

"Dine-in customers will continue to be served by Table Service, with numbers inside the restaurant carefully managed to ensure we maintain social distancing.

"Posters displayed at every restaurant will enable you to register your visit and check-in via the NHS Test and Trace App.

"Face Coverings will continue to be required for our employees and our customers, except while seated in the dining area.

"After 10pm, our Drive-thru lanes will remain open and McDelivery will continue to be available via Uber Eats and Just Eat at participating locations.

"The safety measures in place in our kitchens and service areas means we can continue to safely provide that overnight service in 800 Drive-thrus. With thanks to our delivery partners Uber Eats and Just Eat, more than 800 restaurants will also be offering McDelivery past 10pm also."

However, McDonald's added there will be some local execptions, including additional restrictions in some areas.

"We will be guided by local and national government regulations and will ensure the My McDonald’s app, our website and delivery partner apps are kept up to date with the latest available services and opening hours in your area," the spokesperson added.

What else have McDonald's said?

In an update to customers, Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: "We know the new measures introduced by us or the health authorities take some adjusting to, I am very grateful to support and patience you have shown as we’ve implemented these changes.

"From screens in service areas, dining rooms, and the kitchen, to face coverings, visors and hand sanitising, you have helped us adapt to new ways of working, with smaller teams serving a reduced menu and I thank you for your ongoing support and adherence to these processes.

"We are all getting more familiar with technology helping us to navigate this new normal.

"The My McDonald’s App is no exception, providing contact-free ordering for dine-in, Drive Thru and takeaway, keeping you up to date with the latest opening hours, menu additions and offers.

"We will continue to offer all new users a free McCafe coffee as you adjust to ordering your McDonald’s favourites from your phone. For those customers choosing to dine-in, you can still order from the self-order kiosks or tills, and contact-free from your table using the App.

"This is not how I expected us to be entering the autumn and winter in our restaurants but your support has meant we’ve been able to protect jobs and to continue serving the communities in which we operate.

"It is incumbent upon all of us to take the necessary steps to protect one another at the moment.

"From supporting the most vulnerable through our partnership with FareShare and the End Child Poverty Now campaign, to simply following the health authorities’ advice on staying safe; we will continue to play our part in helping us navigate this continuing pandemic.

"We really missed our customers and colleagues during our temporary closure, and we are pleased that our safety measures and procedures along with following government guidelines allow us to continue to serve you your McDonald’s favourites."