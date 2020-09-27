Supermarket chain Aldi have brought back their popular Christmas hampers following a sell-out success last year.

The seven 'fabulously festive' hampers include a luxury offering as well as a vegan hamper - plus there's also one for those that love afternoon tea.

Each hamper has a festive favourite, such as mince pies, chocolates, Christmas cake and wine.

The hampers are available to pre-order online now and prices range from £19.99 to £99.99.

We've put together the details of the hampers Aldi are selling for 2020:

The Christmas Favourites Hamper

This is the cheapest hamper at £19.99 and contains a selection of festive treats such as a chocolate florentine selection, strawberry and Champagne jam, an iced fruit cake, Moser Roth salted caramel truffles and a bottle of Specially Selected Argentinian Malbec.

The Chocolate Celebration Hamper

As the name suggests, this hamper, which is £29.99, is perfect for chocoholics and includes Moser Roth Belgian milk chocolate stirrers, Moser Roth pink gin creams, organic caramel and sea salt chocolate, milk, white and dark chocolates, chocolate and salted caramel biscuits, milk chocolate honeycomb pieces, chocolate florentine selection, chocolate fruit and nut selection and Marc de Champagne truffles.

The Vegan Hamper

Ideal for those on the dairy-free diet, this hamper is £29.99 and new for Aldi's festive range this year.

Inside you'll find strawberry gourmet gummy candies, chocolate chip vegan cookies, Earl Grey tea bags, Moser Roth strawberry creams, Moser Roth organic dark chocolate, Free-From Christmas pudding, Medjoul dates, salted caramel vegan truffles and Estevez Chilean Merlot.

Afternoon Treats Selection Hamper

Coming in at £39.99, this hamper is perfect for afternoon tea treat this Christmas.

Packed full of teatime delights, inside there is: English breakfast tea bags, strawberry and Champagne jam, Seville orange marmalade, Moser Roth milk chocolate stirrers, Colombian roast and ground coffee, chocolate florentine selection, iced fruit cake, chocolate and salted caramel biscuits, Stollen bites and an all butter shortbread assortment.

The Luxury Collection Hamper

At £59.99 this hamper is packed full of sweet and savoury treats plus tea and wine for an extra-special festive surprise.

Inside there is: Earl Grey tea bags, strawberry and Champagne jam, clotted cream fudge, spelt and sourdough crackers, chocolate Florentine selection, chocolate fruit and nut selection, iced fruit cake, stollen bites, Marc de Champagne truffles, fig, balsamic and chilli chutney trio, chocolate winter desserts, Argentinian Malbec, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, and a 30 month matured Christmas pudding.

The Christmas Feast Hamper

At £79.99 this is one of the pricier hampers but it is full of indulgent treats and would make a great gift. From puddings to chocolates and a few savoury items, it also has a bottle of Prosecco.

Inside you'll find: English breakfast tea bags, pigs in blanket flavour crisps, Seville orange marmalade, strawberry and Champagne jam, clotted cream fudge, spelt and sourdough crackers, Colombian roast and ground coffee, chocolate Florentine selection, chocolate fruit and nut selection, stollen bites, Marc de Champagne truffles, fig, balsamic and chilli chutney trio, chocolate winter desserts, luxury iced fruit cake, Argentinian Malbec, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, Prosecco Superiore and a 30 month matured Christmas pudding.

The Ultimate Celebration Hamper

The most luxurious hamper at £99.99, this is one to splash out on and treat yourself and loved ones to.

The team at Aldi said: "We've hand-picked the very best premium treats, from exquisite wines and Champagne to sweet and festive favourites. This stunning selection is a true taste of luxury - ideal for an unbeatable Christmas gift or the ultimate festive celebration."

These premium treats include: English breakfast tea bags, turkey and stuffing tortilla snacks, Seville orange marmalade, strawberry and Champagne jam, Cranberry Sauce with Ruby Port, Colossal Greek Olives, clotted cream fudge, milk chocolate honeycomb pieces, milk chocolate bombe, spelt and sourdough crackers, Colombian roast and ground coffee, chocolate Florentine selection, chocolate fruit and nut selection, stollen bites, Marc de Champagne truffles, chocolate and salted caramel biscuits, Medjoul dates, fig, balsamic and chilli chutney trio, all butter shortbread assortment, milk, white and dark chocolates, Argentinian Malbec, luxury iced fruit cake, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, 30 month matured Christmas pudding and Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut.