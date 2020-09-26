ANTI-RACISM supporters and protestors against asylum seekers coming to Penally Camp have faced each other outside the gates of the site.

The peaceful gathering began at 11am when a group of around 60 people representing the Stand Up to Racism West Wales group arrived.

By midday, a similar number, under the banner of the Penally Against Illegal Immigrants group, took up position close by in front of a line of police officers

The anti-racism group moved away at 12.45pm, with protestors then gathering at the site gates.

They called for a minute's silence at 1pm in tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana, the police officer who was murdered in Croydon yesterday (Friday).

An organiser also thanked the group for 'keeping it peaceful'.

There was no repeat of the angry scenes which took place at ae protest on Monday evening, which ran into the early hours of Tuesday and resulted in a 50-year-old man being arrested by police.

He has now been bailed, with the condition he does not enter Pembrokeshire.

Fears of further similar scenes had 'intimidated' a number of people who planned to join the Anti-Racism group's gathering this morning, said spokesman Patrick Connellan.

These are very brave people here today," he said. "We need to show the world that we will not run away when a bunch of fascists come in to our lovely country."

The supporters also heard from previous parliamentary candidates Marc Tierney and Alistair Cameron, who accused the Home Office of letting down the people of Pembrokeshire and the community.

Mr Tierney also called for an end to the 'racist language and the hatred shown on social media'.

Mr Connellan added: "We just want to resolve this so we can help the refugees. We need access to them to find out what they want and how we can help, and this situation is putting a hold on it all."

The camp is due to receive 234 men, the majority of whom are from Iran or Iraq, but it is believed that only a small number are on the site at the moment.

Police had a presence of around 20 officers at the scene, and local officers have been calling on Penally residents this week to listen to their concerns.

Inspector Reuben Palin of Tenby said:

The main thing for me is the safety of the community.

"We need to make sure that my officers are speaking to the community of Penally in order to reassure people that we are listening to their concerns.

"We have been visiting residents this week, and people seem very grateful."

The Penally And Surrounding Areas Community Togetherness Group were not present during the morning.

One of the group's admins, Mark Davies, said this morning: "We won't be attending today as I feel there's nothing to be gained and a whole lot to lose from it."