PEMBROKESHIRE County Council leader, Councillor David Simpson, is urging Pembrokeshire people to follow the newly introduced coronavirus rules and guidance in order to keep everyone safe.

"I must admit this is a more sombre message that I thought I would be delivering this time last week," he said in his briefing yesterday (Friday).

"But the fact of the matter is that we are facing rising cases of coronavirus infections in different parts of Wales.

"With six local authority areas in Wales now in local lockdown and restrictions in Llanelli, Swansea and Cardiff to be introduced this weekend, we are facing the possibility of the coronavirus regaining a foothold in our local communities and towns.

"However, if we continue to work collectively, we can keep the virus away from our homes.

"That is why the First Minister introduced new measures which came into force yesterday – including stopping the sale of alcohol in hospitality venues at 10 pm – in a bid to stem the increase of coronavirus cases.

"I do not wish to be seen as a doom-monger but it is now more important than ever that we all follow the rules and guidance to protect everyone – we all have a duty and responsibility to tackle this head on.

'We should work from home wherever it is safe to do so and only meet six people indoors, ensuring that those six people are all part of your extended household.

"I know this will cause grave concern to many but I do not think it is too much to ask that we all observe the two metre safe distancing rule and wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces as instructed by the Welsh Government."

The leader said that this rule extended to public toilets and even the council's two multi-storey car parks in Haverfordwest and Tenby.

Some of Pembrokeshire's libraries are due to re-open on Monday and the same guidance will apply in those facilities.

"I have asked you all before to support each other and continue to battle against this storm – now is not the time to ease up," said Cllr Simpson.

"We need to continue to fight and dig deep to ensure we do not go back to the bleak days in April – keep going Team Pembrokeshire.

"We have made progress in the past few months and I would despair if we were to throw all of it away for the sake of obeying some simple rules.

"This week we have seen a turn in the weather. Autumn is now upon us and we all need to keep our loved ones safe. The autumn and winter can be long months for those living alone, especially this year.

"So this weekend I want you all to pick up the phone and say hello to someone. I know I will be encouraging my family to talk to someone. Saying hello can make a huge difference."