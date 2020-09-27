INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into a fire that destroyed a building causing more than £50,000 worth of damage at a former boatyard on the banks of the River Teifi in Cardigan.

The blaze occurred at Ynys Marine in Station Yard on Thursday evening when a building used for converting and spraying vehicles was burnt to the ground.

After the alarm was raised at around 8.30pm Cardigan Fire Brigade was quickly on the scene, the local tender later joined by appliances from Crymych, and Newcastle Emlyn and a water bowser from Haverfordwest.

Firemen, who were at the scene for two hours, used two hose reel jets to fight the blaze and a thermal imaging camera was in use.

Police and Western Power electricity distributors also attended.

At its height the fire could be seen by many residents on the south side of Cardigan Bridge.

The local man who ran the business, and specifically asked not to be named, said: "I have lost everything at a cost of more than £50,000 and there was no insurance cover."

On Friday morning police forensic experts sifted through the remains of the building, measuring ten metres by five metres, and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also carried out an investigation.

Asked if the cause of the blaze was being treated as suspicious a police spokesperson said "We are keeping our options open as the investigation continues."

A fire service spokeswoman said the cause was unclear.