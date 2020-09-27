From dishonest benefit claims to a shocking sexual assault in a supermarket, here is a selection of cases brought before Haverfordwest magistrates recently.
A Pembroke Dock man has denied causing grievous bodily harm.
Sean Mark Meaney, of Lewis Street, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15 Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Meaney will appear at Swansea Crown Court on October 16.
Hundreds of extreme pornographic images were discovered when police seized a Narberth pensioner’s computer.
Graham Leslie Evans, of Spring Gardens, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday, September 21.
Evans, 72, had previously pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornographic images, which were grossly offensive, disgusting or obscene, and downloading indecent images of children, in Pembroke, between November 2005 and August 2018.
Damien Halfpenny, of Howells Close, Monkton, is alleged to have stolen cash from a wall safe and tin at St Brynach's church, Nevern, on September 18, 2019.
Magistrates issued a warrant when he failed to appear in court.
A Goodwick woman who dishonestly claimed nearly £20,000 in housing benefit has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
Elizabeth Angela Sinnott, of Harbour Village, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making a false statement to obtain a benefit when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, September 21.
Police were called when a drunk and disorderly man made a nuisance of himself in a Saundersfoot pub.
Paul Mark Cook, of Rocky Park, Pembroke, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15.
A woman was sexually assaulted in a Haverfordwest supermarket.
Alexander Travasso, of Kiln Road, Haverfordwest, appeared before Pembrokeshire magistrates for sentencing on Tuesday, September 15, after he was found guilty of sexual assault following an earlier trial.