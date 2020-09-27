A NEW cycling event looks set to be added to the local sporting calendar following the success of the Kilgetty Bike It 100 Cycle Challenge.

Following strict Covid regulations set out by Welsh Cycling, the event saw a total of 40 riders, divided equally between the 100-mile and 72-mile routes.

Organiser Norman Mason came up with the idea for the challenge after the popular CarTen ride from Cardiff to Tenby was postponed and then cancelled.

He said:

With many entrants for CarTen already booked to be transported to Cardiff for the event alongside Narberth Travel, I realised how disappointed many were after dedicatedly training for events such as CarTen and Ironman Wales to then find them cancelled. "It was a challenge that many were pleased to take up, and the limited entries were soon filled up."

The routes - with over 7,000 feet and 4,700 feet of climbing respectively - began and finished from the car park of Kilgetty Community Centre on Saturday September 19.

After 7am and 7.30am starts, all the riders headed out to Carew and then to Crymych.

There, the 100-milers turned for Eglwyswrw before heading north to Blaenporth and returning via Cenarth on to Newcastle Emlyn and back to Trelech.

There they were re-joined by the 70-milers who had cut across from Crymych through Tegryn, and all the cyclists then took the homeward route through St Clears to Kilgetty via Red Roses and Ludchurch.

Entrants came from all over south west Wales, although mainly from Pembrokeshire.

Alongside past and future Ironman competitors were social club riders, with some of them tackling their longest and toughest cycle.

There were commemorative mugs for all finishers, and many took to social media to praise the event's organisation; the challenging but scenic routes with over 80 marker signs; the support sweeper cyclists, and back-up minibus support.

Outrider Roy James also did a sterling job in radio contact throughout.

With the coronavirus pandemic halting Narberth Travel's plans to launch their new Hike It Bike It programme of walking and cycling events, Norman said: "It was at least satisfying to get one Bike It event completed in 2020 and, as many entrants commented, at least their training was not all wasted after completing this tough but memorable event.