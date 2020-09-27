A KAYAKER separated from his vessel yesterday afternoon managed to climb onto an empty fishing boat, moored offshore, where he waited for help to arrive.

Tenby RNLI lifeboat crew and St Govans coastguards were called to Fresh Water East Beach yesterday, Saturday, September 26, following reports of kayakers in difficulty.

Tenby's RNLI all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was launched shortly before 4pm and sped to the scene of the incident, Freswater East, nine miles west of Tenby.

On arrival the volunteer crew spotted two kayakers aboard a fishing boat which was moored offshore.

After speaking with them, they confirmed that one of them had got into difficulty and been separated from his kayak.

The other kayaker had seen his predicament and had come to his aid. They then both boarded the moored vessel to await the arrival of the lifeboat.

The lifeboat crew checked over both kayakers to make sure they didn't need medical assistance, the casualty that had been in difficulty was then taken aboard the Y-boat and returned to the shore.

The kayaker that came to his aid, was taken closer to shore by the Haydn Miller, before paddling himself ashore. Both men were met by members of St Govans Coastguard Rescue Team.

The lifeboat was then stood down and returned to station, arriving at 5pm.