A TENBY restaurateur is appealing for the return of a wooden duck wearing a chef's outfit that went missing from outside his premises on Saturday.
CCTV footage shows a woman, accompanied by a man, picking up the duck from the entrance to On George's in St George's Street.
Owner Doug Waters was given the duck by friends to mark the opening of his new restaurant and bar only a few weeks ago.
Appealing on Facebook on Sunday, he said: "If anyone knows these people or sees them walking around town over the next few days, please ask for MY wooden duck ornament that the woman stole from outside On George's yesterday.
"This was a handmade gift for the opening of the restaurant ....... I’m gutted it’s been pinched and I would very much like to get it back rather than contact the police."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment