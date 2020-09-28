A DRIVER who came to Tenby from Caerphilly over the weekend told police he had ‘forgotten’ about the lockdown.
Pembrokeshire RPU posted on their Twitter page that he was one of five arrests over the weekend for drink and or drug driving offences.
They added that they had now made over 20 arrests relating to those offences in the month of September.
Carmarthenshire RPU also posted on their Twitter that they had stopped two cars on the A4069 who were also from the Caerphilly area.
Police officers explained to them about the restrictions, but the drivers did not heed their approach and waited for officers to leave.
However, officers remained in the area and gave them fixed penalty notices.