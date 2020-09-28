THE ANNUAL Crymych Vintage Tractor Run took place last Saturday, September26, with a fabulous 54 vehicles taking part.

Starting from the Frenni Transport yard in Crymych the engines fired up and headed up towards Y Frenni.

They then followed a loop towards Boncath direction before turning back east towards the village of Bwlch y Groes.

Then it was It was down to Lan Cych and back past Clydiau cottages and down the hairpin bends into the village of Star. After leaving the village all participants took a short break.

The run then headed out onto the Sarnau road where the drivers turned off towards Henfeddau and arrived outside the Pant y Blaidd Inn.

The participants stopped here to enjoy their packed lunches and enjoyed catching up with each other, while maintaining social distancing rules.

This year's run raised money for the Ysgol Meithrin at Crymych and the organisers thanked both those who attended the run and those who donated towards the charity.

They also thanked Frenni Transport, who allowed the run to start from their yard.

"With everyone adhering to the Covid-19 rules, all went smoothly on a great, organised tractor run," said the organisers.