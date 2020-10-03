THE British Army’s connections with Pembroke Dock is an impressive one – there are few other communities in Britain with such a long and successful military heritage.
From the earliest days of the fledgling town through to the 1960s, the Army had direct connections with the town. A large panel of regimental badges in the town’s Heritage Centre testifies to these enduring ties.
The Army’s final connection with the town was broken in the late 1960s.
The REME – the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers – had workshops at Llanion well into the 1960s and the group photograph here is believed to be of the staff at the REME Workshops. There will be many familiar faces for readers.
Llanion was a military camp for over 100 years there were military buildings along Pier Road leading to Hobbs Point. In 1964 the Royal Ordnance Sub-Depot at Pier Road was closed – according to newspaper reports there had been an Ordnance Depot in the town, on and off, for nearly a century.
The other photo is of an Imperial Service Medal ceremony involving REME staff.
