POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the A40 west of Carmarthen on Saturday, September 26
At around 9.40pm, a white VW Transporter was in collision with a pedestrian on the A40 westbound, near the junction of Llangynog, Carmarthen.
The pedestrian, a 20-year-old male, died as a result of his injuries.
A police spokesman said: "It appears the pedestrian had left his vehicle, a black Seat, following a single-vehicle collision further along the westbound carriageway shortly before."
The road was closed in both directions for several hours as a result of the incident, as police, fire crews and ambulance teams all attended the scene.
A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the A40 between Carmarthen and St Clears on Saturday evening at 9.35pm to reports of a road traffic accident.
“We responded with two rapid response vehicles with a clinical team leader. We were supported on scene by colleagues in the police.”
A crew from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service were involved in traffic management as diversions were put in place on the A40, with the road remaining shut until Sunday morning.
If anyone has any information on either or both collisions, or may have been travelling along the A40 at the relevant time, please contact the serious collision investigation unit, quoting reference DPP-20200926-339.
This can be done by email: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, by phone on 101 or by text: If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.