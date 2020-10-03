A woman was ‘sickened’ to see a Milford Haven man exposing his genitals, a court has heard.

Jonathan William Smith, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates, on Tuesday, September 22, having previously pleaded guilty to exposure and failing to surrender to court an earlier hearing.

Smith, 51, also admitted failing to surrender to court at his listed time that day.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said a woman was in her car with her daughters at around 8.50pm on June 21 when she noticed Smith on Cromwell Road, Milford Haven.

“She saw Mr Smith standing on the side of the road with his jeans down to his ankles and his penis exposed. He was swaying from side to side.

“She says she was sickened by what she was seeing.”

Smith then ran in front of her car. He stated in interview he was “just having a pee”.

The court heard that another two young girls were also in the area at the time.

Magistrates were told that the probation service had been unable to contact Smith.

Tom Lloyd, defending, said Smith was a man with ‘considerable issues’.

“On the day in question alcohol had been consumed by the defendant. There is clearly work to be done here with him.”

Mr Lloyd added: “He has shown genuine remorse and a willingness to tackle his issues.”

The court heard that Smith did not own a mobile phone, which made it difficult to be contacted by the probation service, but had made an ‘active effort’ to secure an appointment.

Magistrates sentenced Smith to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said it was an aggravating factor that young girls were present at the time of the offence.

“We have to protect the community from behaviour like this.”