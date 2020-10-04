A drug-driver has been banned from the road for 15 months after police sniffed out cannabis during a lock-down check.
Laurence Richard Rogers, of Bonvilles Close, Saundersfoot, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police conducted a routine stop-check on a Suzuki Swift driven by Rogers on the A478 at Kilgetty at 6.05pm on April 30.
Officers could smell cannabis emanating from the car and Rogers, 32, was found to be more than seven times the drug-drive limit.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Rogers was handed his keys after being dealt with at the police station.
“He was told to carry on and be careful.”
Mr Kelleher added Rogers had turned to cannabis for pain relief as he had been unable to see a specialist and have an injection for a hip problem before lockdown.
“The loss of his licence will affect his employment possibilities and his family.”
Magistrates disqualified Rogers from driving for 15 months and ordered him to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
