Smoking cannabis to get to sleep cost a drug-driver her licence and £237.
Claire Elizabeth Thomson, of Parc y Ffordd, Johnstown, Carmarthen, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Thomson’s Vauxhall Astra was stopped as part of routine police checks on the A477 between Sageston and Carew at 3.15am on March 27.
A roadside drug-swipe was carried out by the officers.
The court heard that Thomson, 33, was previously of clean character, and had pleaded guilty to the offence at the first opportunity.
Amy Fair, defending, said: “She is genuinely sorry for her actions and understands how dangerous her actions were.”
Miss Fair added that Thomson, who was in her final year of university, used cannabis to help her sleep during a difficult period in her life and had smoked a joint the previous evening.
Magistrates banned Thomson from driving for 12 months and fined her £120.
She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
