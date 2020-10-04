Drug-driving after an argument cost a Pentlepoir man his licence, £326 and put his job in doubt.
Daniel Van Nguyen, of Templebar Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 22.
Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said police stopped Van Nguyen as he drove a Ford Focus along Thomas Parry Way, Haverfordwest, at 10.45pm on April 19.
“He indicated he had not been using cannabis, then said he actually used some that afternoon.”
The court heard that Van Nguyen, 31, was previously of clean character.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said Van Nguyen had cooperated fully with officers.
“He had an argument at home and decided to leave the situation and was driving to his girlfriend’s house when he was stopped.”
Mr Kelleher added Van Nguyen could lose his job as a plasterer’s mate due to the loss of his licence.
Van Nguyen told the bench he was seeking help for his addiction.
Magistrates fined him £207 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.
