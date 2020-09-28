PEMBROKESHIRE Libraries will be extending its Order and Collect service to a further three libraries this week.

From tomorrow, Tuesday September 29, libraries in Narberth, Pembroke and Saundersfoot will begin accepting orders for the service.

The Order and Collect service, launched in July, is already available at libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby.

Orders can be placed online via the Order and Collect form at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/libraries-re-opening or over the phone by contacting one of the libraries operating the service.

Library members can select up to a maximum of six items, and can either ask for a pre-selected collection such as romance or thrillers, or select specific titles from the online catalogue that are located at the library they wish to collect from.

To access the online catalogue, log on to pembrokeshire.gov.uk/libraries-and-culture and select ‘Find Library Books’.

When placing an order, members can also specify their preferred format, such as spoken word, large print or items in the Welsh language.

On submitting an order, members will be allocated a timeslot on a specified date to collect their items.

Library members should be aware of the following guidelines when using the Order and Collect service:

• The service is for collection only - you will only be allowed to collect your chosen items and will be required to wear a face covering.

• Queue only if you have an appointment to use the service.

• Aim to arrive no more than 10 minutes before your allocated timeslot.

• If you wish to order books but are unable to collect the items yourself, a friend or family member can do so by prior arrangement.

• You will need to provide your own bag/box when collecting your items.

• Two metre social distancing must be observed during the collection process.

• Do not use the Order and Collect service if you or a member of your family is displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Cllr Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture, said he was sure the expansion of the Order and Collect service would be welcome news for library members.

“I’m delighted that we are now able to expand this popular service to more libraries in the county,” he said.

“If customers in these communities do not want to travel to one of our larger libraries, they now have a service being delivered by their local library that they can support and enjoy.

“Our larger libraries continue to offer public access to PCs by appointment, and we are welcoming customers back for limited library visits, as we take the next step in restarting our library service.

“We are working hard behind the scenes towards our overall goal of reopening all libraries across the county, when it is safe to do so, and we will announce further developments in due course.”

Libraries in Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby welcomed customers back to browse their shelves on Monday.

Customers will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes for their visit, to enable as many people as possible to safely enjoy the library.

Access to the libraries will be carefully managed, with the maximum number at any one time varying across each library depending on its size and layout.

Normal opening hours for each library will be in operation, with the exception of a lunchtime closure (1pm-2pm) at Fishguard, Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Tenby. Between 10-10.30am each morning will be reserved for Order and Collect customers only.

For more information, go to www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-advice-and-guidance/libraries-re-opening

.