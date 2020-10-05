A police officer was kicked after responding to a report of an assault.
Connor Deponio, of Chestnut Way, Mount Estate, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker when he appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28
Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said Deponio lunged at an officer while police were at his address on August 17.
He was pushed onto a sofa and an officer held his wrists while telling him to calm down.
Deponio jumped off the sofa and lunged at another officer, and his colleague was kicked when he intervened.
The officer sustained a slight scratch and reddening on his arm.
The court heard that Deponio, 20, was previously of clean character.
Mike Kelleher, defending, said the police had been called by Deponio, who claimed he had been assaulted and had a bloody nose, but did not want to take the matter any further.
“He apologises for his actions.
“There was no intention to cause injury.”
Mr Kelleher added Deponio was receiving treatment for mental health issues.
Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity.
He was ordered to pay £240 in a fine, costs and surcharge.
The chairman of the bench said: “We consider an assault on a police officer to be very serious, especially in this day and age.”
