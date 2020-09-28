MILFORD Haven Town Council has given its support to two new projects at the town’s railway station.
At its latest meeting on Thursday, September 24, councillors received information about the projects.
One of those states that South West Wales Connected (SWWCo) are looking at the possibility of crowdfunding to raise funds to replace the existing portacabin on the platform.
Councillors were also asked if they would be happy for the Town Council to take responsibility for watering new planters which could be purchased.
Members indicated that they were happy to support the projects.
It comes on the back of a meeting with MP Stephen Crabb and Welsh Minister David TC Davies who called for the station to be upgraded.
