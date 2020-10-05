A marital row led to a drunken scuffle with a lodger, a court has heard.

Mark Lee Taylor, currently of no-fixed address, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, September 28, having pleaded guilty to assault at an earlier hearing.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said Taylor, 40, was arguing with his wife on September 6, and his lodger came downstairs to see what was happening.

The lodger suffered an injured lip after he was grabbed during a scuffle with Taylor.

Miss Griffiths said: “The complainant says it was an unprovoked attack.”

Anthony O’Connell, defending, told the court Taylor, of Haverfordwest, had been unable to return to the marital home while on bail for the incident, but hoped to ‘rekindle’ his relationship.

“The complainant is still a lodger at the home that Mr Taylor intends to return to.”

The bench heard that Taylor had been drinking heavily, after relapsing into alcohol misuse, and his recollection of events on the evening in question was vague.

Mr O’Connell said: “This is somebody who is highly remorseful for his actions. There had been no issues previously.

“It was at a time in Mr Taylor’s life when too much drink had been taken.”

Magistrates heard Taylor had not consumed alcohol since the incident.

Taylor was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £220 in a fine, costs and surcharge.