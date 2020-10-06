Officers were assaulted as they foiled a flip-flop get-away attempt.

Jedd Matthew Sam Hitchings, formerly of Bridgend, now care of Hawthorn Path, Milford Haven, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Monday, September 28.

Hitchings, 23, had previously pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said police were at a Milford Haven property dealing with an unrelated matter at around 7.40pm on August 28, and Hitchings became obstructive when they arrested him.

One officer was pushed and her colleague was barged out of the way as Hitchings attempted to make off from them.

Miss Griffiths added: “No injuries were caused. It is an aggravating factor that this was an assault on two police officers in the course of their duties.”

The court heard that Hitchings had a previous similar conviction.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said no action was taken on the matter the officers were originally called to deal with.

“He took the wrong decision to run away. He was in flip-flops at the time. It was entirely on the spur of the moment.”

“It was an attempt to run away in flip-flops. He pushed one officer out of the way and bumped into the other.”

Mr Kelleher added Hitchings had already spent three weeks in custody on remand following the incident, after breaching his bail to return to Milford Haven to collect his possessions.

The court heard that Hitchings planned to move to St Davids with his partner and baby for a fresh start.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

Hitchings was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a £95 surcharge.