NEW solar panels have been installed at Hakin and Hubberston Community Centre.
The funding for the panels was obtained from the Port of Milford Haven Community Fund and the Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant courtest if Pembrokeshire County Council.
The project is one of many improvements taking place at the Centre to make it sustainable for future generations.
Trustees of the centre are pictured with representatives from the Port of Milford Haven and Pembrokeshire County Council.
Anna Malloy, Stakeholder Engagement and Communications Manager, said: “The team at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre are doing fantastic work providing a wide range of activities and events for residents, albeit on a reduced scale at the moment.
"We were happy to help them with the purchase of solar panels in order to reduce their electricity bills which will contribute to the long term sustainability of the centre.
"We recognise the importance of embracing renewable energy and do so in our own port operations, so it’s great to see the solar panels installed and operating at the community centre.”