NEXT month sees the launch of LOCALiQ's Local Hero 2020 Awards and we need your help.

LOCALiQ is the Western Telegraph's, and Newsquest's, digital marketing arm. It is recognising the incredible work of local people during the coronavirus outbreak and is asking you to nominate someone you know in West Wales.

"During the coronavirus pandemic, we've seen the most incredible acts of kindness, bravery and compassion," said a LOCALiQ spokesperson.

"From our NHS workers on the frontline and those providing essential services to keep us going, to the everyday heroes volunteering in our communities.

"We want to hear about them. Doctors, nurses, key workers, and all the volunteers who, perhaps without even realising it, have made such a difference to their local neighbourhoods.

"Local Hero Awards recognise and reward the amazing people who have been doing so much to look after our local communities.

"During the crisis we've been covering local coronavirus news and stories online and our weekly newspapers. We've been inspired by people's heroic work; NHS staff, key workers, mutual aid volunteers and neighbours who have set up and got involved in the inspirational initiatives in our communities.

The awards will be voted for by our readers and residents of west Wales.

You can nominate someone you know who deserves recognition for all their hard work during the pandemic. Every person nominated will receive a Community Hero Award certificate.

Our judges will award the prizes based on their contribution to the community and number of nominations received. There are a host of amazing prizes which will be awarded to top superheroes will be awarded as a thank you from all of us for hard work and dedication.

Keep an eye out in Western Telegraph, Milford Mercury and Tivyside Advertiser as well as social media on ways on nominating your local hero 2020.