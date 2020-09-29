Local Member of the Senedd (MS) Paul Davies has taken part in the annual Macmillan coffee morning to help raise awareness of Macmillan's work and to support people affected by cancer in Pembrokeshire.
Now in its 30th year, the charity fundraiser usually sees millions of pounds donated every year to help support people living with cancer. The charity estimates it could see a £20 million drop in its coffee morning income across Wales and the wider UK, even though people with cancer need support more than ever during the coronavirus crisis.
"I'm delighted to support the Macmillan coffee morning again this year," said Mr Davies.
"Covid-19 is presenting a huge challenge to charities like Macmillan and continues to have a worrying impact on those affected by cancer across Pembrokeshire.
"I'm proud to raise a mug to support the event and encourage donations.
"While it might be different, virtual and socially distanced this year, Macmillan coffee mornings are still going ahead and I urge people across Pembrokeshire to show their support by raising a mug and supporting the work of Macmillan in Wales."