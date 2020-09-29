POLICE have made a second arrest outside Penally Camp, where a number of asylum seekers arrived yesterday (Monday).
A police spokesman said: "On Monday September 28, there was a gathering of up to 60 protestors in Penally with minimal disruption.
"However, a 25-year-old male was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace at around 10.40pm.
"He has since been released and will face no further action."
Last week's arrest was made on the afternoon of Tuesday September 22 and saw a 50-year-old man taken into custody on suspicion of public order offences.
He was released on bail last Thursday on the condition he does not enter Pembrokeshire.
This morning, the Home Office stated that security at the camp is being kept under constant review as the situation unfolds
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment