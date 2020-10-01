DISPENSATION has been granted for a councillor to speak and vote on planning matters after he was left frustrated during the recent process for a large energy project.
Cllr Steve Alderman had applied to the standards committee for dispensation after he had been “not at all able to offer any dissent” during the application for the Green Links interconnector project.
Cllr Alderman represents Hundleton ward and told the committee on September 29 that had there been strong opposition he had not been in a position to convey it as his involvement on the Valero and RWE liaison committee meant he was required to declare an interest.
Future similar applications could be “controversial," with some already in the pipeline he said, and he wanted to represent residents’ views.
Cllr Viv Stoddart said it would be “perverse” to not grant dispensation after giving similar permission to Cllr Brian Hall at the last meeting, which was echoed by community councillor David Edwards.
His application to be allowed to speak and vote on planning matters in his ward was approved by the committee, which noted he no longer had land interests in the ward, as he explained his leased land had be relinquished due to the family retiring.