HOW the sale of Trecadwgan Farm was dealt with by the council – and how future community asset transfers will carried out – will be examined by councillors.

It was agreed at the September 22 services overview and scrutiny committee that a working group be set up, following a Notice of Motion submitted by Cllr Jamie Adams in February 2020.

Cllr Adams added that his “concern was about how the sale process was handled from start to finish.”

“It seemed to be a case of trying to please everyone without being straight with people,” he said, adding that working group could “feed into” the asset transfer management committee in future.

A report from director of community services Dr Steven Jones was presented to the committee in response to Cllr Adams’ questions, detailing the step taken in the sale process of the farm, which a community group had attempted to buy before it was ultimately sold at auction.

It includes a chronological review of the process from the May 2018 decision by cabinet to declare Trecadwgan Farm, near Solva, surplus to requirements, with cabinet member for finance Cllr Bob Kilmister adding that the expression of interest from the community group coming a year later.

He added that the public interest and the “enormous pressure” put on the council had not been experienced before.

A review of the authority’s community asset transfer policy was running at the same time and will soon be completed, following a covid-19 delay, the committee heard.

This will support a “clearer and more transparent framework” that could have “alleviated some of the challenges encountered during the disposal proves,” Dr Jones’ report adds.

The committee voted in favour of a working group being set up, which will report back early next year.