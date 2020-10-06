An abusive neighbour told her elderly landlord she hoped he and his wife died of coronavirus.

Tracey Allen, of West Lane, Templeton, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court for sentencing on Monday, September 28.

Allen, 56, was found guilty of persistently making calls to cause annoyance, inconvenience or anxiety and three charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, following a trial on September 7.

Ann Griffiths, prosecuting, said Allen lived in an annex next to her landlord’s bungalow, and there had been issues between the parties throughout her two-year tenancy.

Allen subjected her landlord to verbal abuse on April 3 and shouted at another neighbour on April 6.

She went on to say she hoped her landlord and his wife, who are in their 70s, died of Covid-19, and made seven calls to the police via the 101 number.

Miss Griffiths said: “She did not make any genuine calls. She was abusive towards the call-handler and wasting public resources.

“She shouts and swears at the call-handlers, she calls them idiots and is effectively talking nonsense on the phone.”

Tom Lloyd, defending, said there had been ongoing difficulties between the parties.

“The relationship has deteriorated very, very quickly and unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 situation, she was in a position where she could not go anywhere.

“Neither party was perfect. In hindsight she accepts that she probably did take things too far.”

Mr Lloyd added that there had been no violence, and Allen had called the police in a bid to clarify why they had called to see her the previous day.

“She now accepts that she called too many times. It was more frustration at the situation that she found herself in than abuse towards the call-handler.”

Mr Lloyd added that there had been no further issues between Allen and her neighbours, or inappropriate calls to the emergency services.

“She needs to get out of the property and move away from there. It is not good for her or for them either. She wants to get out as soon as possible.”

Magistrates ordered Allen to pay £1,312 in fines, costs and a surcharge.