A man is accused of committing three fraud offences in Tenby on one day.
Andre Kvec, of Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, faces charges of jointly committing fraud by false representation in Tenby Post Office and HSBC on May 17, 2019.
It is alleged that Kvec, 27, and handed over smaller amounts of cash than stated while at the Post Office and HSBC,
Kvec and a co-accused are also accused of attempting to confuse a Post Office cashier by repeatedly asking her to exchange a sum of money, while some was discreetly removed.
Kvec was due to appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 29, but the bench agreed to adjourn the case until October 19.
Comments are closed on this article.